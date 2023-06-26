"The court will do its work": Brij Bhushan after wrestlers withdraw protest against him

NEW DELHI: Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said that the case of alleged sexual harassment against him is now in the court that will do its work. "I do not want to comment on this as it is now under the court's consideration. The matter is in the court, and the court will do its work," Singh told ANI.

The remark came after the protesting wrestlers announced to withdraw their protest against him, stating that the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Singh, a six-time BJP MP whom they have accused of sexual harassment. Top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, in identical tweets said that the fight will now be fought in court, not on the roads. Malik took to Twitter on Sunday to state that the "battle will now be fought in court and not on roads till justice is delivered." "As per the talks held on June 7, the government has implemented our demands. The Delhi Police on June 15 had submitted before the court the chargesheet after conducting a probe into allegations of sexual harassment (against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh), on the basis of an FIR filed by six women wrestlers. Now, the fight will continue in court and not on roads till justice is delivered," the tweet posted by the three top grapplers read.

They further said that they will wait for fresh WFI elections which are scheduled to take place on July 11 as promised by the government. "The process for fresh Wrestling Federation of India election has begun. The polls are scheduled to be held on July 11 as promised by the government. We will wait for the implementation of the promise," the wrestlers said. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat were leading protests against Singh over alleged sexual harassment since the beginning of this year. Following their removal from their Jantar Mantar protest site on May 28, the grapplers had then suspended their protest until June 15 after being assured by Union sports minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet will be filed against the BJP MP Singh. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections have been postponed from July 6 to July 11, as per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).