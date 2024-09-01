"Thankful for generous contributions to Chief Minister's Relief Fund": Tripura CM

AGARTALA: Responding to Chief Minister Manik Saha's call, the individuals and the civil societies of Tripura have stepped forward and provided humanitarian efforts and financial contributions to help the flood-affected people in the state.

Financial contributions for flood relief were being deposited daily into the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from various sources, an official statement said on Saturday.

Moreover, Chief Ministers of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, have extended their support to Tripura.

The central government has also announced a financial package, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging financial assistance for the flood victims, the statement said. In recent days, individuals from various professions have been making contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and this trend continued on Saturday as well.

The CM took to social media X and posted, "We're thankful for the generous contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, supporting flood-affected people: Indian Medical Association(IMA): Rs1,80,000, Kalika Jewellers, Agartala: Rs2,00,000, All India Punjab National Bank Officers Association: Rs2,00,000 , Trek to Wild organisation, Agartala: Rs7,000, Swapan Chandra De (De Family): Rs3,00,000."

The CM informed that contributions were made by the Infrastructure Developers' of Tripura: Rs 14,00,000, Sunil Das, Gangail Road: Rs 15,000, Unnayan Sangha Club: Rs 20,001, Institute of Engineers, TSC: Rs 25,000, Rabindra Saha, Santipara: Rs 20,000, National Filter Industries: Rs 50,000, Duranta TV: Rs 5,000, Tripura Automobiles (Manipal Singh): Rs1,51,000, Headlines Tripura (Pranab Sarkar): Rs 25,000, Nazrul Chhatrabhas: Rs 10,000. "Yogasana Association of Tripura: Rs 10,000, Umapada Das, Ramnagar: Rs 10,001, Bidyut Debnath, Khayerpur: Rs 10,000, Shyamal Chowdhury: Rs 5,000, Ajanta Bardhan Roy: Rs 10,000, Chira Sathi Sangha: Rs 10,000, Government Pensioners Association, Tripura: 30,000, Tripura Institute of Paramedical Sciences: Rs 1,51,000, Red Lotus Club, Palace Compound: Rs 30,000, Samagra Siksha Non-Teaching Association: Rs 45,001," the statement said.

Jagannath Industries: Rs10,001, Swaraj Sarkar: Rs 10,000 Rshtriya Gokul Mission Staff: Rs 27,000, Dulal Paul: 5,000, Fly Link Travels: Rs10,001, Milanbala Smriti Trust: Rs 10,000, Shantiniketan Sanskritik Parishad: Rs 15,000, Hotel Sonargaon & Restaurant: Rs 10,000,Abhijit Roy, Dhaleshwar:Rs 10,000, Agiye Cholo Sangha, Agartala: Rs 60,000, Samay Policlinic, Bishalgarh: Rs 5,000, Tripura Vocational Teachers Forum: Rs 33,218, Ganesh Atrs: Rs10,000.

Further, Indian Medical Association (IMA): Rs 1,80,000, Kalika Jewellers, Agartala: Rs 2,00,000, All India Punjab National Bank Officers Association: Rs 2,00,000, Trek to Wild organisation, Agartala: Rs 7,000, Swapan Chandra De Rs 3,00,000, Tripura State BJP Law and Legal Affairs Department: Rs 2,00,000, Miss Ayantika Das, Bishalgarh: Rs 8,820, Arunachal University of Studies: Rs 5,00,000, Employees Recreation Club, O/o the DM & Collector, South Tripura: Rs 1,00,000, TRP & PTG Employees: Rs 75,000 also made contributions.