Thank PM Modi for electric train: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

JAMMU: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the first electric train in the Kashmir valley and the train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station, the move drew praise from National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah who expressed his thanks to Prime Minister Modi. "...We needed it. It is important for our tourism and people. This is a big step that has been taken today. I congratulate the Railway Ministry, PM Modi for this..." said National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah.

"With the rail connecting us it solves lot of problems that would occur due to the road service, it also helps in the transport and supply of goods and services. I hope this service will bring progress to our people. We had hoped that this service would happen in 2007 but there were many difficulties due to the terrain but they have overcome this and now this service will start" the former JK CM added.

Upon his arrival at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore. The Prime Minister also officially opened the IIT Jammu complex.

The academic complex has 52 labs, 104 faculty offices and 27 lecture halls. The campus has hostel facilities for around 1,450 students. More than 1,400 students have been registered in various programmes currently. PM Modi also inaugurated 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) across the country.

These newly constructed KVs and NVs buildings will play an important role in meeting the educational needs of students across the country.

The projects that are dedicated to the nation include the permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kurnool; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - located in Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University - in Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and Agartala (Tripura).

The total worth of all these educational projects, which were dedicated by Prime Minister Modi, amounts to Rs 13,375 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu on Tuesday.