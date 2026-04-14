Thane van crash: Cement mixer driver held; RTO warns against unauthorised travel

The van, which provides shuttle taxi services to locals, was heading to Murbad from Kalyan when it collided head-on with the transit mixer coming from the opposite direction on the newly constructed bridge over the Ulhas river on Monday morning.

All 11 occupants of the van, including the driver and three women, were killed, the officials said.

Kamlesh Yadav (26), a resident of Mumbai who was driving the cement mixer, has been arrested. A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Murbad) Anil Lad said.