Thane court sentences man to 10 years' RI for stabbing estranged wife

Additional sessions judge V L Bhosale on Thursday convicted Nazim Daud Khan under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code for the 2021 knife attack that left his estranged wife with 40 per cent permanent disability in both hands.

According to the prosecution, the accused married the victim, Rubina, in 2016, and the couple had two sons. Khan was addicted to ganja and physically abused his wife, causing her to live with her parents eight months before the brutal attack.

On November 29, 2021, the accused visited his in-laws' mattress workshop and demanded that his wife return home. Upon her refusal, he left, only to return half an hour later to attack his wife with a knife.

The prosecution stated that the accused chased the victim, sat on her chest, and stabbed her repeatedly, and when Mohammad Isak, a worker who was in the vicinity, intervened, he too was stabbed.

Passersby eventually overpowered the assailant, and the victim was rushed to a hospital.