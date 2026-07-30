Thane court asks Thackeray, Shinde to record statements before it in 2009 defamation case

While Thackeray has been directed to appear in the court on August 5 to record his statement, Shinde has been called on August 6, a court official said, stressing that it is a procedure under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The CrPC section allows the judge to question the accused person directly. Its main goals are to let the accused explain the evidence against them and to follow the rule of fairness in court, the official said.

The matter pertains to the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, which saw a fierce contest in the Kalyan constituency between the then NCP candidate Vasant Davkhare and the undivided Shiv Sena’s Anand Paranjpe.