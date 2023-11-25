T'gana polls: Amit Shah 'king of lies', BRS leader Kavitha slams BJP

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday described Union Home Minister Amit Shah as "Abaddala Shah" (king of lies) and said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members are not just four but four crore people of Telangana.

Addressing a poll rally in Korutla, about 165 km from here, she said the Central government on one hand is selling all PSUs and on the other hand the BJP leaders are promising to reopen sugar factories in Telangana.

"There is a big leader in BJP. His name is Amit Shah. We should change his name to "Abaddala Bashah" (king of lies). What did he say? He can talk about anything during elections.

"He says he’ll reopen the sugar factory here. They sell all the PSU but in Korutla, they want to reopen the sugar factory, because their candidate is contesting. Is it believable," she asked.

Attacking the BJP leaders, she said several leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are coming to Telangana and talking about the KCR’s family.

"I want to tell all the Delhi people today. Ours is not a four-member family. Ours is a four crore Telangana people’s family. You cannot create differences among our family members," she hit back at the allegation that the KCR’s government is run by his family members.

Alleging that there used to be riots during the Congress regime earlier, she said the BRS government maintained peace and tranquility in Telangana for the past 10 years.