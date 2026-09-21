Textbook error row: CJP supports students' stir demanding Odisha minister's resignation

The NYCS and Opposition BJD have announced plans to gherao the Assembly on Tuesday over the textbook errors.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders for the first time came forward to support the students’ stir, giving a push to the ongoing agitation.

Meanwhile, the state government in a social media post said that the distribution of new textbooks, after incorporating necessary corrections, had commenced across schools.

CJP co-convenor Sourav Das, who was in the city as part of the party’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, said it supported the demand for reforms in school education and accountability over the errors in textbooks.

"The CJP extends its support to the activists of NYCS who have been demanding reforms in school education and resignation of Gond over the errors in the textbooks," Das said.

"The government has spent Rs 380 crore for printing textbooks for schoolchildren, but they were found to have multiple mistakes. We feel that accountability should be fixed for the massive errors in the textbooks and the minister should resign," he told reporters.

Addressing the gathering at the NYCS protest site, Das called upon students and youths to join the peaceful Assembly gherao programme.

"There is huge frustration among youths and students over the prevailing education system. The government has failed to address the students' issue and provide jobs to youths," he said.

The CJP leader also asked why Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Gond could not come to the venue and talk to the agitators.