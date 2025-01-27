Temporary augmentation of express train operated to and from Tiruchy announced; check details

CHENNAI: North Western Railway has notified a temporary augmentation of two pairs of express trains operated to and from Trichy to clear extra rush of passengers during Winter Seasons.

Train No. 22497/22498 Shri Ganganagar – Tiruchchirappalli – Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express will be temporarily augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach Ex. Shri Ganganagar from 03 February to 24 February and Ex. Tiruchchirappalli from 07 February to 28 February, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

The revised composition after the augmentation will be 17 AC Three Tier Coaches, two Luggage cum Brake Vans and a Pantry Car.

Train No. 20481/20482 Jodhpur – Tiruchchirappalli – Jodhpur Humsafar Express will be temporarily augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach Ex. Jodhpur from 05 February to 26 February and Ex. Tiruchchirappalli from 08 February to 01 March.

The revised composition after the augmentation will be:

16 AC Three Tier Coaches, two Sleeper Class Coaches, two Luggage cum Brake Vans and a Pantry Car, the release added.