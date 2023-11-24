Temperature dips to 1.8 degree in Srinagar as cold wave sweeps Kashmir

SRINAGAR: As the temperature dips to 1.8 degree in Srinagar, a thick wave of fog grappled the city. While in some areas, the temperature was recorded in minus. The temperature dipped to -0.4 degrees in Gulmarg and -0.26 degree in Pahalgam, as per the Indian Meteorological department.

The dense fog created challenges for various businesses in the region. A local resident of Srinagar and a boat sailor in Dal lake said that "the winters this year are much worse than last year. The cold wave has already started in November this time".

He said that tourism in the area has spiked due to the winters. The regional weather department of Srinagar has also predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in the coming few days.

The fog has made visibility extremely poor on the roads. With the fog persisting, school buses and vehicles continue to face challenges in harsh winter conditions. The situation has become particularly difficult for drivers as they have to be mindful of the hazardous conditions caused by the dense fog.

"It was becoming very difficult to get out of the house, it was very cold today, and it is becoming difficult to get out of the house in the morning and evening. The administration has issued an advisory, I request the administration to make special traffic arrangements for the children," said a resident from Jammu.

Hitesh, a tourist from Ahmedabad, told ANI that fog is very dense in the early hours of the morning.

"There is no visibility beyond 50 feet as one moves out. Floodlights have been pressed into service to ensure the smooth functioning of the traffic. The situation may likely change in case of rainfall."

Amid the harsh weather, the School education department in Kashmir may consider early winter vacations for the school going students. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar issued an advisory for school-going children and elderly persons that they must use face masks while exposed to foggy weather conditions during morning and evening hours.