Telangana: Three coaches of Charminar Express derail at Nampally station

HYDERABAD: Three coaches of the Charminar Express derailed at Nampally railway station in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, the railway officials said.

As per the officials, at least five persons sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the railway hospital, the official added.

According to Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, the incident occurred at around 9.15 am on Wednesday, January 10.

"The incident happened at around 9:15 am. This railway station is a terminal station where tracks end, as it is a dead end. The train should have stopped before the end; however, the train overshot and hit it. Three coaches of the train derailed in the incident," CPRO Rakesh said while speaking to ANI.

"Around five people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital," he added.

Further details awaited.