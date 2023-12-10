Telangana: Smoke detected in Secunderabad-Sirpur-Kagaznagar train due to brake binding

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Smoke was detected in the Secunderabad-Sirpur-Kagaznagar train this morning due to the issue of brake binding, according to South Central Railway. The on-board staff immediately released the brakes and the train carried on its journey.

There is no fire or casualties reported.

According to South Central Railways CPRO, it was only an issue of brake binding. A cloud of smoke was detected.

"The train was stopped for 15 minutes at Bibinagar, the brakes were released by the onboard staff and then the train resumed its normal journey. There is no fire. The incident occurred at about 9:15 AM today morning in the Secunderabad-Sirpur-Kagaznagar train," said CPRO Rakesh.