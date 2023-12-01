Begin typing your search...

Telangana records 70.60 per cent voter turnout

Official sources said late on Thursday that the final voting figures would be known later.

ByPTIPTI|1 Dec 2023 4:43 AM GMT
Telangana records 70.60 per cent voter turnout
X

People wait in queue tp cast their votes at a polling booth in Hyderabad. (PTI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

HYDERABAD: A voter turnout of 70.60 per cent was recorded in elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday which passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents.

Official sources said late on Thursday that the final voting figures would be known later.

The polling in all the 119 assembly segments began at 7 AM amid tight security arrangements. It concluded at 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected constituencies, while in the rest 106 others, people could vote till 5 pm.

Those who were in the queue before the scheduled closing time were allowed to cast their votes.

The results will be announced on December 3.

The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term in the state, while the opposition Congress mounted an all-out effort to unseat the incumbent.

The BJP has also conducted an elaborate campaign with a host of top leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies in the state.

Most exit polls on Thursday predicted advantage Congress in Telangana.

Telanganavoter turnoutTelangana Legislative AssemblyTelangana electionTelangana electionselections in TelanganaTelangana elections 2023
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X