Telangana polls: "If you vote for BRS, it is like voting for Cong," says BJP's Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: "If you vote for BRS it is like voting for Congress," said Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy here on Thursday.

Reddy said, "If you vote for BRS it is like voting for Congress, if you vote for Congress it is like voting for BRS and if you vote for BRS or Congress it is like voting for AIMIM. BJP has done a lot of development in the constituency and hopes to continue to do so."

BJP's candidate in the Amberpet Assembly Constituency Krishna Yadav earlier today filed his nomination papers at the Amberpet Returning Officer's office in Hyderabad ahead of the state polls. Kishan Reddy accompanied the candidate to the RO office

Earlier, attacking the ruling party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the state BJP chief said that youth and unemployed in the State will teach a lesson to the BRS in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The State is going to polls on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The State is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.