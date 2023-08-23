Telangana polls: Former deputy CM breaks down after being denied BRS ticket

JANGAON: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader Thatikonda Rajaiah on Wednesday broke down after he was denied a ticket from the Station Ghanpur constituency for the upcoming state legislative polls.

Rajaiah met party workers at the BRS office where Rajaiah, according to visuals, burst into tears and knelt before a statue of B R Ambedkar.

Rajaiah is a sitting MLA from the Station Ghanpur constituency, which he has been representing since 2009.

In addition, Rajaiah also served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state from 2014 to 2015.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday released the first list of candidates of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti party for the upcoming elections.

The names of the candidates have been announced for a total of 119 assembly seats.

According to the list released, the BRS chief will contest from two constituencies Kamareddy and Gajwel constituencies.

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) will fight assembly elections from the Sircilla constituency.

Furthermore, Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao will fight elections from Secunderabad.

The Telangana legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year to elect all 119 members of the state's legislature.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh as well as in the north-east states Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram.