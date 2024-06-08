Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar condoles death of media mogul Ramoji Rao

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar condoled the death of media mogul Ramoji Rao and said that the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed to conduct his last rites with state honours.

In a statement, Minister Prabhakar said, "Ramoji Rao is an example that one can reach any height with hard work. He is a role model to everyone. I convey my condolence to his family. The Chief Minister has directed that the Telangana government has decided to conduct his last rites with state honours. Ramoji Rao has brought district tabloids and district news in electronic media. He is an example that if one tries, they can conquer anything. I once again convey my condolence to the family."

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was 87. Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions.

Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels.

He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee. His mortal remains have been kept at The Ramoji Film City, where several renowned figures arrived to pay their last respects to Ramoji Rao.