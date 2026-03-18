Telangana man kills 19-year-old pregnant YouTuber wife

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband over dowry-related harassment in Telangana, said a report by Maalaimalar.
The victim, Vaishnavi, a YouTuber from Madhapur near Korutla, had married Haribabu (26) eight months ago. According to police, she was four months pregnant.
Officials said Haribabu had been harassing Vaishnavi for dowry after their marriage, leading to frequent arguments between the couple.
On the night of the incident, the couple had dinner and went to sleep. In the early hours, Haribabu allegedly attacked Vaishnavi while she was asleep, slashing her throat and stabbing her multiple times, including on her forehead and hands.
Hearing her screams, family members rushed to the room. However, Haribabu reportedly covered himself with a dupatta and pretended to be asleep, leading others to believe everything was normal.
The crime came to light the next morning when Vaishnavi was found lying in a pool of blood. Police said the accused fled the scene on a motorcycle.
Following a complaint lodged by Vaishnavi’s father, a case has been registered, and a search is underway to apprehend the absconding accused.
The incident has sent shockwaves across the locality.