Telangana launches 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' for govt school children

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Friday launched the "Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme" for school children, aiming to feed about 23 lakh government school students.

Telangana Ministers including KT Rama Rao, formally launched the scheme at different locations.

Speaking after the launch, Minister for IT and Industries Rama Rao said the scheme will be implemented throughout 27,147 government schools across the state.

"The breakfast is very nutritious. Taste is also very good," Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao asked the officials to ensure the food quality is maintained and random samples are collected to test the quality frequently and regularly.

A similar scheme in Tamil Nadu is being implemented for school children of classes I to V. However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted this to be implemented to students up to class 10, he further said.

The state government had earlier planned to launch the scheme for school children studying from classes 1 to 10, from October 24, Vijaya Dashami day. However it advanced the launch.

The scheme is applicable to all students studying in government and local bodies' schools on all working days, a Government Order had earlier said.

The scheme would be launched in an attempt to address the nutritional status of school-going children which has been a concern and also to alleviate the burden of working mothers, the BRS government had said.