Telangana: KTR escapes mishap while campaigning in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (popularly known as KTR) escaped an accident after his vehicle came to a screeching halt and a few of them fell off it. However, the BRS leader managed to save himself while many of the other leaders fell down.

Earlier in the day, KTR filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections from the Sircilla constituency.

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, BRS leader KT Rama Rao performed pooja at his Pragathi Bhavan residence in Hyderabad.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3