Telangana govt issues order on SC categorisation

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Monday issued a government order on the implementation of Scheduled Castes (SC) categorisation, making it perhaps the first state in the country to do so officially.

Telangana government had earlier appointed a commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther on SC categorisation, which made recommendations that the 59 Scheduled Caste (SC) communities be divided into three groups viz I, II, and III for the total reservations of 15 per cent.

"The following Act of the Telangana Legislature received the assent of the Governor of Telangana on 8, April 2025 and the said assent is hereby first published on the 14th April 2025 in the Telangana Gazette for general information," the GO said.

The issuance of GO coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, architect of Indian Constitution.

The Telangana Legislature in February accepted the recommendations of Justice Akther on SC categorisation, rejecting an advice that creamy layer should be exempted from reservations.

The Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservation) Bill, 2025 was passed last month. The Supreme Court gave a verdict last year in favour of categorisation