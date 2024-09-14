Telangana govt decides to recruit transgender to deal with city traffic problems

HYDERABAD: Telangana Government has decided to recruit transgenders to deal with the city's traffic problems.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday has come forward for a pilot basis to hire transgender as volunteers in Hyderabad traffic control.

This would be India's first ever transgender specific government recruitment cum social welfare program.

Revanth directed the officials concerned to assign these duties to the transgender, similar to the traffic police department and home guards.

Hyderabad has least traffic jams, problems amongst India's big five cities , however this move will help further make it the best in class exemplar, he said.

Post identification, recruitment and training, traffic support from troops exclusively from transgender will support Hyderabad traffic police, the CM added.

He stated that through this program, they (transgender) can be given some financial security and a respectable position in the society.

The CM directed the officials to collect the details of the transgender who are interested in these appointments and provide them with the necessary training for a week to ten days.

The CM also announced to provide special uniform to the transgenders participating in the duties.