Telangana: Fire in three coaches of Falaknuma Express, no injuries reported
The fire broke out in three bogies, S4, S5, S6.
HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train, and no injuries were reported.
CH Rakesh, CPRO South Central Railway said, "Fire accident reported in Falaknuma Express. All the passengers got down. No casualties were reported, and the train was stopped between Bommaipally and Pagidipally. The fire broke out in three bogies, S4, S5, S6."
