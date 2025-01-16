Telangana: Fire breaks out in Khammam cotton market; no casualties reported

KHAMMAM: A fire broke out in the cotton market of the Khammam district of Telangana on Wednesday, however, after hours long firefighting operation, it was brought under control, said officials of fire department.

The incident resulted in a significant financial loss of Rs 8 lakhs however no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The officials of firefighting immediately rushed to the spot with fire tenders as soon as they received the information about the incident.

After four-hour long firefighting operation, the blaze was controlled, the official added.

However, the reason for fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to a fire official, "We received a fire call around 7:40 pm last night. Two fire vehicles immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire within four hours. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the fire. However, the blaze resulted in a significant loss of cotton, estimated to be around Rs. 8 lakhs. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined."

Further details are awaited.