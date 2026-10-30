Telangana: Dalit youth dies by 'suicide' alleging insult by hospital staff, assault by police

The opposition BJP and BRS demanded justice to the family, including payment of ex-gratia.

According to police, Kamble Rahul (27), who was bitten by a scorpion on the evening of August 28, went to the state-run RIMS hospital for treatment where he started filming a video alleging negligence. This led to an argument with a doctor who called the police.

Police took him to a station and handed him over to his father. Later, he committed suicide by hanging at his residence, police said on Friday.

In a purported suicide note, he alleged that the doctor rebuked him and police beat him up, they said.