Telangana creating confidence among women, says KCR

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said his government is playing the role of an "elder brother" by creating confidence among women through a slew of empowerment schemes

As a result of these schemes, Telangana women are excelling in all fields and stand as a role model for the country, he said, as he extended greetings to people on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan (Rakhi Pournami) which symbolises a strong bond of love between brothers and sisters.

In his message released on Wednesday evening, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that Rakhi festival signifies the importance of family bonds, blood relations, and the essence of human relations.

He said that Rakhi festival stood as a platform for the tenets of Indian culture and philosophy of life and Raksha bandhan is considered as a special culture of a protective bond.

Sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers with a big hope of protection.

KCR said that the Telangana government has been working towards strengthening human relations and family bonds. Many schemes have been introduced for elderly and other vulnerable groups with a humane approach, he said.

Continuous progress in creating wealth and distributing the same to the people is creating a cordial atmosphere among people and enhancing the sense of brotherhood, the CM said.

He called upon all the people to celebrate Rakhi festival with affection and joy.