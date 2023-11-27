Telangana Congress asks farmers not to worry over Rythu Bandhu

HYDERABAD: After the Election Commission of India (ECI) revoked permission for disbursements under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy appealed to farmers not to worry, promising that if the party comes to power, it will deposit Rs. 15,000 in their accounts under Rythu Bharosa.

Reacting to the ECI’s order, Revanth Reddy said except the greed, anxiety and arrogance to get votes with Rythu Bandhu, the ‘nephew and uncle’ had no intention to really benefit the farmers.



He said this was evident from the orders to revoke the permission given to Rythu Bandhu.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president took to ‘X’ to target Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

He said it was clearly mentioned in EC’s orders that it is withdrawing permission for Rythu Bandhu because of Harish Rao's comments.

“Unless these traitors are sent home, there will be no justice for the farmers,” he said.

Under Rythu Bandhu, the BRS is providing investment support of Rs.10,000 per acre to 65 lakh farmers. The amount is given in two equal instalments before Khariff and Rabi crop seasons.

The state government so far claimed to have disbursed Rs.72,000 crore in 10 seasons.

Two days ago, the ECI had given permission to the state government for disbursals but laid down the condition that this announcement should not be used by the ruling party during the campaign to draw mileage in elections.

The Congress found fault with the permission given by the poll panel just a few days before elections saying this will give undue advantage to BRS.

When Harish Rao stated in his speech in an election rally that farmers will start getting messages on their mobile phones from Monday morning about the money getting credited in their bank accounts, the Congress lodged a complaint that the BRS is violating the conditions laid down by it.

The Congress party has already promised that if voted to power it will give Rs.15,000 per acre for farmers under a scheme to be called Rythu Bharosa.

The BRS too has promised in its manifesto that under Rythu Bandhu, the financial assistance will be increased to Rs.15,000 in a phased manner.