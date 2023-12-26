Telangana CM urges PM to release pending funds, fulfil commitments

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and urged him to release pending funds to the state and implement the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

This was the first meeting of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister with the Prime Minister after the Congress government was formed in the state early this month.

After the meeting, Vikramarka told media persons that they explained to the Prime Minister the current financial situation of the state.

The Prime Minister was informed that the new government presented in the Assembly a white paper on the state finances.

He said they requested Prime Minister Modi to release pending funds for debt-ridden Telangana and fulfil the commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Both the Chief Minister and his deputy urged the Prime Minister to set up a railway coach factory at Kazipet as per the commitment made by the Centre. Similarly, they requested the Centre to accord national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The Centre had promised in the Reorganisation Act that a major project in Telangana will be given the special category status.

They urged Modi to initiate necessary measures for setting up a steel factory at Bayyaram as promised in the Reorganisation Act. They also demanded approval for the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR), which is pending for a decade.

Revanth Reddy and Vikramarka also urged the Prime Minister to sanction one Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and one Sainik School for Telangana.