Telangana CM takes swipe at BRS, says opposition should let govt work

Speaking after inaugurating 'India's Next-Gen Solar Module Manufacturing Facility' of Premier Energies onthe city outskirts, he also said the state goverment envisions making Telangana compete with countries such as South Korea and China and to transform the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

"We will do politics ahead of elections. My suggestion to opposition parties. Let the government work for some time. Don't show your sorrow, your impatience over losing power on people and government every day. People have given their vedict for five years. Whatever politics you want to do, we will do during the last six months. We can tell people about your performance and our performance," he said.

Reddy's comments came against the backdrop of a verbal duel between ruling Congress and BRS during the last several days over irregularities in the Kalesharam irrigation project and debt burden imposed by the previous BRS regime.