Telangana CM takes swipe at BRS, says opposition should let govt work

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the opposition party should let the government function without showing its "impatience every day" over losing power.
Speaking after inaugurating 'India's Next-Gen Solar Module Manufacturing Facility' of Premier Energies onthe city outskirts, he also said the state goverment envisions making Telangana compete with countries such as South Korea and China and to transform the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047.
"We will do politics ahead of elections. My suggestion to opposition parties. Let the government work for some time. Don't show your sorrow, your impatience over losing power on people and government every day. People have given their vedict for five years. Whatever politics you want to do, we will do during the last six months. We can tell people about your performance and our performance," he said.
Reddy's comments came against the backdrop of a verbal duel between ruling Congress and BRS during the last several days over irregularities in the Kalesharam irrigation project and debt burden imposed by the previous BRS regime.
The Kalesharam irrigation project is a multi-purpose project on the Godavari River in the Bhupalpally district.
Citing reports of Central government agencies, he said Telangana was ranked 36 (last) in education in 2023 which rose to 18 now (during the present Congress regime). The aim is to make Telangana achieve top ranks, he said.
He congratulated Premier Energies and the officials of Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for constructing the plant within the span of one year.
He asked the government officials to show Premier Energies to prospective investors as the company has set up its facility in the Peri Urban Region (PURE) which has been identified by the government as a manufacuring zone.
Referring to the high pollution levels in Delhi, he said "unlivable conditions" arose in the national capital as appropriate decisions were not taken at the right time (which could have prevented the situation).
Citing the monsoon fury in Mumbai and the traffic jams in Bengaluru, Reddy said the state government has decided to take steps to make Hyderabad pollution-free.