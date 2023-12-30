Telangana CM takes serious note of sale of Praja Palana application forms

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken serious note of the sale of application form to avail the benefits of six guarantees.

He directed the officials on Saturday to take action against those selling the application forms.

The filled-in forms are being received from the applicants across the state under ‘Praja Palana’ programme, which was launched on December 28.

The Chief Minister on Saturday held a review on the submission of applications in Praja Palana and the ground reality with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials.

He enquired with the officials about the details of the Gram Sabhas held so far, details of applications and the process of accepting the applications in Praja Palana.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to make available as many applications as required. He instructed the officials not to create difficulty for the applicants in submitting applications.

District Collectors have been asked to take stringent action against those who are selling application forms.

Revanth Reddy also clarified that all the existing beneficiaries of RythuBandhu and pension schemes need not worry and only the new beneficiaries will have to apply to avail the benefits.

He suggested that public representatives should participate in the Praja Palana programme. The authorities have been asked to ensure citizens do not face any difficulty in submitting applications. The officials have also been asked to provide drinking water supply and erect tents for people who attend the Praja Palana to submit applications.

During the first two days, authorities received more than 15 lakh applications across the state.

The programme will continue till January 6. A common application form has been printed to avail benefits under five out of six guarantees.

Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 each for women, cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity up to 200 units, monthly pension of Rs.4,000 for various categories like senior citizens, widows, single women, financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre annually for farmers, Rs 12,000 each annually for agricultural labourers and financial assistance for building houses are among the major benefits promised under the guarantees.