Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets UPSC chairman, seeks cooperation to strenghten TSPSC

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy embarked on a significant tour to Delhi, engaging in pivotal meetings with top officials on Friday.

As per CMO, the Chief Minister's agenda included discussions with UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focusing on various key issues.

In a comprehensive meeting that lasted over one and a half hours, CM Revanth Reddy and Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met with UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni.

The CM praised UPSC for its transparent recruitment processes and expressed the Telangana government's intent to establish the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on the lines of UPSC.

The discussions delved into reforming TSPSC and enhancing transparency in the recruitment process.

CM Reddy inquired about UPSC's corruption-free functioning and sought the Commission's cooperation in adopting new procedures for TSPSC. The UPSC Chairman assured support and emphasized the importance of merit-based appointments.

CM Revanth Reddy, along with Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the transfer of defence lands for infrastructure development in Hyderabad.





The CM requested the transfer of lands for the construction of roads, elevated corridors, and specific projects in Hyderabad.



Singh positively responded to the appeals, indicating cooperation in the process.

In another crucial meeting, CM Revanth Reddy appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release pending funds to Telangana.





He sought the release of Rs 1800 crores under the Backward Areas Development Programme and urged the allocation of Rs 2,233.54 crores from the 15th Finance Commission dues to the state.



Additionally, the CM requested separate funds for the development of Hyderabad city.