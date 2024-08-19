Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attends Rakhi Festival in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to women on the occasion of the Rakhi festival in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Reddy wished the people present at the festival, which is a symbol of a strong bond between brother and sister, and hoped for it to be celebrated with great joy.

Addressing the occasion, Reddy said that the "people's government has been implementing several innovative schemes aiming to empower the women community and also promote them as millionaires."

He further stated that the state government has already implemented free bus travel, cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500, and a free power supply of up to 200 units as part of Six Guarantees. He said that his government would also provide the required support to the women's self-help societies, and the "government will take appropriate measures for the protection and safety of women."

"The government will not compromise in the welfare and empowerment of women," Reddy said, assuring that his government is accessible to the women's community and running the people's government successfully with the blessings of women.

Earlier, Reddy took part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Hotel Sheraton in Hyderabad, where Abhishek Manu Singhvi was introduced as the Rajya Sabha candidate of Congress to the MLAs and Congress party leaders.

Earlier, on August 14, the Congress nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.

Reddy also participated in "Abhinandana Sabha," an event organised by Kshatriya Seva Samiti in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, CM Reddy said that the Kshatriya community has played a vital role in the development of Hyderabad in all sectors and the community has been excelling in all fields because of their hard work and perseverance.