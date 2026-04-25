Telangana CM flags off flight hardware of Skyroot's Vikram-1 orbital rocket to Sriharikota

Skyroot is set to make an orbital launch attempt in the coming months, an official release said.

Congratulating the Skyroot team on the occasion, the chief minister said it is a matter of great pride that the rocket was completely designed and developed in Hyderabad.

"Skyroot has developed India’s first privately built orbital rocket to carry satellites into space. The company launched its first rocket in 2022, and reaching the stage of orbital launch in such a short time is a remarkable achievement," he said.