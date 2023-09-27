Begin typing your search...
Telangana CM down with viral fever, should be ok soon, says son Rama Rao
CM Chandrasekhar Rao (69) is being treated at home by his medical team and is being monitored closely, Rama Rao said on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been suffering from viral fever, accompanied by cough, for the last one week and he should be ok in a few days, his son and minister K T Rama Rao said.
"As per Doctors he should be able to get back to normalcy in a few days," said Rama Rao, who is the Working President of ruling BRS, said.
