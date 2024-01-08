Telangana BJP names in-charges for Lok Sabha seats

HYDERABAD: The BJP in Telangana has announced in-charges for all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies for the coming elections.



State BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy on Monday appointed Lok Sabha political in-charges for all the constituencies.

All eight newly-elected MLAs of the party and a Rajya Sabha MP are among those made in-charges.

Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman has been appointed in-charge for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Kishan Reddy, who is also a minister at the Centre.

The party has named controversial MLA T. Raja Singh as the in-charge for Hyderabad constituency, which is represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The BJP had bagged four Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections. They are Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad.

MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy will be in-charge for Nizamabad another MLA D. Suryanarayn Gupta has been given the responsibility of Karimnagar. Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar will look after Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy is in-charge for Warangal while former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy is entrusted with the responsibility of Khammam constituency. Senior leader and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao will look after Mahabubnagar.

Other in-charges are Ramarao Pawar (Peddapalli), K. Venkata Ramana Reddy (Zahirabad). P. Harish Babu (Medak), P. Rakesh Reddy (Malkajgiri), all MLAs, MLC A. Venkata Narayana Reddy (Chevella), former MLC M. Ranga Reddy (Nagarkurnool), former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy (Nalgoda), former MLA NVSS Prabhakar (Bhongir) and former MP G. Mohan Rao (Mahabubabad).

During his visit to Hyderabad on December 28, Home Minister Amit Shah had asked the Telangana BJP unit to gear up for the Lok Sabha polls and ensured that BJP will win more than 10 seats from the state.

Addressing a party meeting, the BJP leader had said that the party workers should work hard to achieve the goal of more than 10 seats and 35 per cent vote share.

This was Amit Shah’s first visit to Telangana after the recent Assembly elections, in which BJP secured eight seats in 119-member House.