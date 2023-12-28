Telangana: Amit Shah chairs meeting of Mandal Presidents of BJP

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with the Mandal Presidents of the BJP from across Telangana on Thursday evening during his long-day visit to the southern state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on his official Twitter handle, X Shah, who is the BJP's poll in-charge for Telangana, said that the booth and mandals are our pillars of strength that carry our party and government to the doorstep of every citizen.

"Chaired a meeting with the Mandal Presidents of @BJP4Telangana.The booth and mandals are our pillars of strength that carry our party and government to the doorstep of every citizen. The Mandal Presidents of Telangana pledged in the meeting to infuse more strength to the party at the grassroots," posted Shah.

Earlier in the day, Shah arrived at the Shamasabad airport in Hyderabad, where he was received by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Notably, the saffron party won four of the 17 seats in Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In a significant move earlier, Shah was made the BJP's in-charge for Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal -- states where the party has been a laggard electorally -- for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

In the recent state assembly elections in Telangana, the BJP doubled its vote share, bagging 8 assembly seats as compared to the 2018 Assembly elections in which the party won just one seat and hogged a mere 7 per cent of the total vote share.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Amit Shah, along with BJP national president JP Nadda, held organisational meetings with the members of the party's core committee for West Bengal.

The Union Home Minister set his party charges in the state a target of winning 35 of the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

"Today, along with National President Shri @JPNadda Ji held a meeting of the@BJP4Bengal core group in Kolkata and discussed the strategies for the upcoming election. The people of Bengal trust PM Modi Ji and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats," Shah posted on X.

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be scheduled between April and May 2024, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.