Teen protester receives pellet injuries during CJP protest march, could lose sight in one eye

Sahil Lochab was allegedly hit by a pellet gun in his right eye during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi on June 20. His uncle asked him what he could see from the eye. The reply chilled him - there was nothing. No blur, no haze, only darkness.

“Sahil said he was hit directly in his eye. From what we have been told, another operation involving the pupil will determine whether his vision will return,” Duggal told PTI.

The teen from Najafgarh was among the 60 protesters injured, according to Delhi Police estimates. While he allegedly received pellet gun injuries during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march that erupted in chaos and clashes, so did at least one more person.

Sahil has undergone one surgery to repair the injured eye and remove pellets and is awaiting another.

He was first taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College and later to Safdarjung Hospital before being shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on July 21.

“He was conscious when they brought him here. He was talking to us. But when I saw his face, I kept looking at his eyes and thinking - what if he had lost his sight completely? Who would give him back the life he had before he went to that protest?” Duggal said.

“I asked him, ‘beta, can you see properly?’ He told us said he cannot see from his right eye at all. It is pitch black. It is not even hazy or blurry vision,” he added.