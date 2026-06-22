Teen kills brother, sister-in-law and three-year-old nephew in UP's Gorakhpur

The incident took place around 3 am in the village, which falls under Bansgaon police station limits, about 50 km from the district headquarters. The deceased were identified as Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana and their son Reyansh.

According to police, the three victims were sleeping in the same room when the teenager allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused's parents were sleeping in another room at the time.