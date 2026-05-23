Teen dies after setting himself ablaze during scuffle with brother in UP's Hardoi

The incident took place in Naroiya village in the Atrauli area on Friday evening, they said.The brothers -- Sheru and 18-year-old Nikhil -- got into an argument after Sheru allegedly arrived at the family shop in an inebriated state and demanded the keys to the motorcycle to go to Puwayan. Nikhil objected, saying their father had forbidden him from taking the bike.During the altercation, Sheru allegedly poured petrol on the motorcycle and set it ablaze. As Nikhil tried to douse the fire with water, Sheru allegedly stopped him, leading to a scuffle between the two, police said.