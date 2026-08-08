RBI has proactively helped UCBs; cooperatives should look at regulator differently: Shah

Among other aspects, RBI has liberalised branch opening, allowed UCBs to offer doorstep banking, made it possible for them to issue demand drafts and life certificates, and also appointed a dedicated nodal officer just to look into the affairs of the UCBs, which have over Rs 6 lakh crore of deposits, he said.

Shah, who also handles the Home portfolio, said a lot of aspects have been resolved with the help of the RBI, and also welcomed the raising of limits on gold loans and permitting one-time settlements for UCBs.

In a statement on developmental and regulatory policy accompanying the bi-monthly policy review announced on Wednesday, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a move forward on the 'on-tap' licensing of UCBs, which will end a two-decades long pause in the matter.

In the past, instances of lax governance practices at UCBs, which are perceived to be controlled by political heavyweights, have led to instances of some lenders going down, leading to higher systemic caution.

Recalling his experience of chairing a UCB in Gujarat, Shah said the small borrower segment is the safest for lenders and pointed out a scheme of offering Rs 2.5 lakh of loans without any collateral by his bank. He said the management had doubts, but the repayment rate including interest is over 99 per cent under the scheme, and the overall lending offered has been doubled as well.

Shah also announced that NUCFDC, which works as an umbrella body for the sector, will soon be moving its head office to Maharashtra from New Delhi, and added that 449 of such lenders are in the state and 70 per cent of the entities are from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka.

He said the body has only 690 members as of now, and urged the management to lower membership fees and ensure that all 1,400 UCBs avail the membership.

A lot of advantages will accrue to a lender by joining a grouping like NUCFDC, Shah said, adding that the umbrella organisation can give technical know-how, help with compliances, and offer the best in cyber security solutions.

He said a security operations centre has also been opened as part of the efforts, and urged the UCBs to join that as well to deepen the depositors' faith.