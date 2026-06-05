Technology company AirTrunk to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in India: PM Modi

After his meeting with AirTrunk founder and CEO Robin Khuda, the prime minister also said that this is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem.

"India's digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum. AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 30 billion) in India, and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity. This is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem," he said in a post on X.

Modi noted that such investments will strengthen India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth.