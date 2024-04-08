TDP’s ‘spirited’ pledge to voters: Quality liquor at reduced prices

AMARAVATI: The opposition TDP in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is wooing tipplers with the promise of better quality spirit at reduced prices, if voted to power. The State is going to polls for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on May 13.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the principal opposition party which is now in the NDA camp, also accused the YSRCP government of setting exorbitant price for poor-quality alcohol. Liquor is sold through government-owned outlets in the State.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has been consistently emphasising the issue during his campaign, alleging that the State has been supplying poor quality liquor while profiting immensely from ‘inflated’ prices, running to thousands of crores of rupees.

“Prices of all commodities have gone up exorbitantly, including liquor rates which are flying. Our younger brothers cheer when I mention liquor. They want the prices of liquor to be reduced. It is Jagan Mohan Reddy who increased the price from Rs 60 (for a nip) to Rs 200 and pocketed Rs 100,” he alleged, amid cheers from the crowd.

Jagan is spoiling people’s health by supplying “cheap quality” alcohol, he alleged. After 40 days of TDP forming the government, the administration would supply quality liquor at a lower price, he promised at a recent rally in Kuppam from where he is contesting the polls.

Echoing him, another NDA partner, Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan, alleged Jagan ‘looted’ Rs 40,000 crore through liquor sales, and questioned why digital payments are not accepted in liquor shops for all transactions across the country. “Where is the money going....about 74 per cent of the total liquor sold is being supplied by just 16 companies,” he charged, adding some of them are owned by YSRCP leaders. He claimed that a national health survey said that people of the State have suffered the most due to liver diseases because of “poor quality alcohol.”

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari had earlier demanded an inquiry into the liquor business in the State.