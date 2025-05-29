TDP was born to change people's lives: Chandrababu Naidu says at party rally

KADAPA: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that his party was born to change people's lives.

Addressing a public meeting on the last day of the three-day annual conclave of the party, TDP Mahanadu, Naidu said he is emboldened on seeing the large turnout of party supporters.

According to the TDP chief, Mahanadu was organised in Kadapa, considered the bastion of YSR family, to prove that this place is the stronghold of TDP.

Naidu highlighted that the Rayalaseema region blessed the NDA with 45 out of 52 assembly seats in the 2024 polls.

He also said TDP is a case study on how to run a government and political party, while YSRCP is an example of how not to.

Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government was fraught with atrocities, murders, abuses and oppression, asserting that the southern state's development was reversed by 30 years during that regime.

Further, Naidu said that the state has a debt of Rs10 lakh crore and has been paying Rs 40,000 Cr annually in interest.