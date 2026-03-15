TDP MP, ex-BRS MLA test positive for drug consumption after raid at farmhouse in Telangana

On reliable information that a drug party was going on at a farmhouse in Moinabad near here, owned by Rohith Reddy, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force in coordination with local police teams raided it on Saturday night.

One of those who was detained had allegedly opened fire three rounds with a revolver in the air during the party.

Eleven individuals, who attended the party were tested on the spot using Urine Drug Testing Kits, and five among them including Rohith Reddy tested positive for drug consumption while Mahesh Kumar, the Eluru MP from Andhra Pradesh, tested negative initially.