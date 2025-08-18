TDP, Janasena supports CP Radhakrishnan's candidature for vice president post

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan's candidature as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate.

Naidu observed that Radhakrishnan is a senior leader who has consistently upheld the values of integrity and public service, noting that his long political career stands as an inspiration for the nation.

"Congratulations to Radhakrishnan on being nominated as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. A senior statesman and respected leader, he has long served the nation with distinction," said Naidu in a post on X on Sunday night.

The Chief Minister further said that the Telugu Desam Party warmly welcomes his nomination and extends its full support.

Similarly Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated Radhakrishnan's candidature as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate.

Kalyan highlighted Radhakrishnan's journey as a two-time MP from Coimbatore, Governor of Jharkhand, and currently Governor of Maharashtra reflects dedication, leadership, and commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Radhakrishnan on his prestigious nomination as the NDA's candidate for Vice President of India," said Kalyan in a post on X.

His vast experience and unwavering commitment to public service make him an inspiring choice to uphold the values of our great nation, said Kalyan.

The Janasena founder further extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda for picking up a leader of such stature, calling it a step that strengthens India's democratic foundation.