TDP chief Naidu in Delhi amid BJP alliance buzz

NEW DELHI: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu arrived here on Thursday and may meet senior BJP leaders amid a buzz that the two parties are likely to revive their alliance for Lok Sabha and assembly polls, which will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP was part of the BJP-led NDA but exited in 2018 when Naidu was the chief minister. Sources said both parties are open to joining hands but a lot will depend on seat-sharing arrangement.