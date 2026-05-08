TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case: Accused Nida Khan held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Some victims have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

Besides Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the complainant is an Scheduled Caste individual and Khan forced her for religious coercion despite knowing the fact.