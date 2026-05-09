TCS case: AIMIM chief Owaisi decries 'media trial' of Nida Khan; asks if possessing burqa is crime

Asserting that the complainant in the case is a "member of the ruling party", the Lok Sabha MP questioned whether possession of a burqa or a book on Prophet Mohammad was illegal, adding that it is available in every Muslim household.

Earlier, in Delhi, police dubbed some youth as terrorists because a book of (legendary poet) Mirza Ghalib was found in their home, he pointed out.

"This is a media trial and if the media acts like judge and jury, it is dangerous. It will not serve the purpose of justice. We have faith that the court will deliver justice and the girl (Nida Khan) will be proven innocent. This case will not stand in court," Owaisi emphasised.