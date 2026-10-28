Tata Group being criminally destroyed, will ensure justice for these crimes: Rahul

Gandhi's remarks come amid Tata Group's bitter dispute over Tata Sons' leadership. The conflict has already split trustees and spilled into the Tata Sons boardroom as well.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons, which was passed at the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?"