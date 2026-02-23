Tantri trapped, says Congress; CPM pooh-poohs

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that the Special Investigation Team, probing the case, was controlled by the Chief Minister’s Office and Rajeevaru was arrested to prevent the investigation reaching some “big shots”.

Chennithala alleged that the SIT failed to comply with the directions issued by the Kerala High Court and did not conduct a proper probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the case. Though the tantri is a person who is revered as the father of Lord Ayyappa, he was arrested and jailed for 41 days without any evidence, he said.