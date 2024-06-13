Tanker mafias should be stopped, but it won't solve problem: AAP

NEW DELHI: A day after being questioned by the Supreme Court over tanker mafias and the wastage of water, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday, said that out of the total water supply in Delhi, only 4-5 million gallons per day (MGD) of water is used by the tankers, adding that even stopping of 'tanker mafia' won't help in fully redressing the problem.

She further said that the Delhi government has taken multiple steps, but the water shortage can't be met unless Delhi receives its due share at the Wazirabad barrage and the Munak canal

The AAP leader today inspected the water distribution network near Akshardham.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "We have come here to check the main water pipeline from Sonia Vihar to various areas of South Delhi. Senior officers have also been ordered to check all pipelines for any leakage. Jal Board staff have also been told that revenue officers will conduct patrolling with them because, in these crisis times, we can't afford to waste even a single drop of water."

"We have filed in detail the steps have taken to stop the wastage of water. Today Delhi Jal Board is running 1000 tankers which make 6-8 trips a day. Despite having such a large network, they use only 4-5 MGD of total water produced in Delhi. Illegal tankers should be stopped. But this can only help in saving 0.5-1 per cent of MGD water but the shortage of 40 MGD of water can't be met. Water shortage can be overcome only when we receive Yamuna water at the Wazirabad barrage and the Munak canal," she added.

She further alleged that the number of tankers has drastically been reduced by the Delhi Government officers since January. The Delhi Minister also demanded Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take strict action against the officers. "January onwards, the number of tankers has drastically been reduced by Delhi Government officers.

With the reduction of government tankers, the number of private tankers has increased. I have written to the LG to take strict action against the officers who despite repetitive orders to increase the number of tankers, did not do the needful. An inquiry should be ordered against them and till then those officers should be suspended," Atishi said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government over tanker mafias and wastage of water in the national capital and asked the AAP government to file an affidavit explaining measures taken by it to prevent loss of water in the national capital.

A vacation bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Prasanna B Varale took strong objection to the tanker mafias in the national capital and asked the Delhi government what action they have taken against tanker mafias.

The bench also said that if the Delhi government can't take any action against tanker mafias, then it will ask Delhi police to take action against tanker mafias.

In the past weeks, Delhi has faced a severe water shortage, hindering the daily life of residents. The crisis stemmed from a combination of reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants.

This disruption has left several areas with little to no water supply, forcing people to rely on tankers and borewells.